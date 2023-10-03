Maha govt forms committee to probe deaths of patients at Nanded hospital

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed an inquiry committee to probe the deaths of 24 patients, including 12 infants, in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1 at the state-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded city. The Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif, speaking to the reporters about the incident, said that he would visit the hospital to take stock of the incident and investigate the reasons behind. Further, the state cabinet is likely to discuss the deaths over a meeting today, news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra government officials.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, told PTI, "In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded Government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults from various causes."Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters the 12 infants comprised six males and six females.Most of them were in the 0-3 day age group and had "very low weight," he said. The Congress on Tuesday demanded a thorough investigation into 24 deaths at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge raising questions on the state government's health system.