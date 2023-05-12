Maha govt is just enforcing the CAT orders, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devednra Fadnavis said Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) gave a judgement under which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Singh's departmental inquiry was declared wrong and ordered its closure. It labelled his suspension wrong & requested to take back the suspension order. According to that, this decision was taken.

Maharashtra government has recently dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Additionally, the government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered he was on duty.

The memorandum of charges dated 02/12/2021 issued against Shri. Param Bir Singh, IPS (Retd) under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 is being withdrawn and the said matter is being closed, an order issued by Joint Secretary to Government, Venkatesh Bhat read.