Maha govt issues directive to approve deemed conveyance of housing complexes within 30 days

Maharashtra state government has issued Government Resolution (GR), asking authorities concerned to approve deemed conveyance to self-development projects within 30 days. A conveyance deed is a legal document that transfers the ownership of land to a cooperative housing complex from a developer.

After the co-operative housing society passes a resolution in its general body to go for self-development and submits a proposal for deemed conveyance, it will be binding on the competent authority to take a decision within one month from the date of submission, the GR said directing district deputy registrar, joint registrar at CIDCO and other competent authorities to facilitate clearances. The resolution issued by the state government on Wednesday states that the conveyance deed should now be granted within a month.

In a bid to tide over this problem, the state government had introduced the deemed conveyance in 2008. Under this, a housing complex that did not receive the conveyance was entitled to apply to the deputy district registrar of cooperative housing complexes. The authority would then pass an order conveying the land in favour of the society, after document verification, and hearing both the housing complex authorities and the developer, Indian Express reported.