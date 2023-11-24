Maha govt plans to acquire 5,000 hectares of land for industries in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli: Uday Samant

On Friday, Industries Minister Uday Samant announced the Maharashtra government's intention to acquire 5,000 hectares of land in Gadchiroli district, a region impacted by Left Wing Extremism, with the aim of fostering industrial development.

He made the announcement during a review meeting of the industries department and the District Planning Committee. Samant highlighted the interest of several major industrial houses in establishing their units in Gadchiroli which has created the need for substantial land acquisition.

The minister revealed plans for an anticipated investment of Rs 22,000 crore from companies such as Lloyds Metals and Varad Ferro in the district. He stated that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been formalized, with notifications slated for imminent publication

Plans to acquire land for new industries were outlined at the meeting, covering areas like Chamorshi, Mulchera, Armori and Sironcha, totalling approximately 5,000 hectares, he said. Ambuja Cement, JSW and other companies have expressed willingness to set up units in Gadchiroli which would position the district among the top five in the state in terms of industrial development, said Samant.

To support employment initiatives and industrial projects, an Udyog Bhawan will be constructed at Gadchiroli with an investment of Rs 14 crore, he added.