Maha govt releases Rs 1,500 crore financial aid for farmers who suffered crop loss in 2022

Maharashtra government announced the disbursement of a fresh tranche of financial aid of Rs 1,500 crore for farmers who suffered crop losses as a result of heavy rainfall during the 2022 monsoon season.

According to a formal statement released by the state's relief and rehabilitation department, up to 26,50,951 farmers will receive compensation of Rs 1,500 crore for crop loss on more than 15,96 lakh hectares of land.

These farmers could not get financial assistance earlier due to technical reasons, it said. A decision to compensate the cultivators who could not receive aid in the earlier rounds of disbursement due to technical reasons was taken at the state cabinet meeting held on June 13, said the statement.