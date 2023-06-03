Maha govt signs MoU with Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune which is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector. I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector, Fadnavis said about the MoU.

