Maha govt takes back all criminal cases linked to agitations till June 30, 2022
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2022 02:49 PM 2022-10-20T14:49:10+5:30 2022-10-20T14:50:23+5:30
The Maharashtra government has decided to take back all the criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022.
Except for the matters where government officials or frontline workers were assaulted or damage to property exceeded Rs 50,000, all cases registered under IPC section 188 (defying lawfully promulgated order of public servant) can be withdrawn, the state government had said.