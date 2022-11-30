Maha govt to give free land to BSNL for internet in rural area

The Maharashstra state government will give 200 square meters of land free of charge to the government owned

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for erecting the tower to provide good internet facilities to the rural areas of Maharashtra.

This land is spread over 2 thousand 386 villages in the state. A cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday, in which it was decided to give this free land, decision has been taken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' initiative.

The land will be provided free of charge by the state revenue department. It has been said that the government will also provide free electricity to BSNL for this project.

The statement also said that the Collector will be in charge of coordinating with BSNL. This scheme covers the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Palghar and Sindhudurg.