Maha govt to run special train to Ayodhya from Mumbai next year: Ashish Shelar

Ashish Shelar, the president of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced that a special train for Mumbaikars to visit the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be operational after January 24 next year. The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

Speaking at a function on Tuesday, Shelar said Mumbaikars will be able to take the special train from Dadar to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram.

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been installed on the temple’s ground floor while the first and second floors will have 132 and 74 pillars, respectively. The UP government has given its consent for Rs 20-crore laser and sound show at the majestic Ram ki Paidi Ghat on the bank of Saryu in Ayodhya. This show will be free for visitors, said officials.

UP Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL), a body of the state government, has started erecting steel pillars near Nageshwar Nath temple on the ghat. According to Dileep Gaur, project manager, UPPCL, on the lines of German hangers, two pillars of 65 feet each will be constructed at the ghat.