Maha govt to use AI to write resumes of youths to help them in getting jobs

The Maharashtra government's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has revealed plans to introduce an initiative utilizing artificial intelligence. This program aims to design and compose resumes for one lakh job seekers, which will help them in getting employment.

The initiative is the brainchild of minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the state government said in a statement. Even though the job seekers get good employment opportunities, many times they face failure at the first step due to lack of quality resume. To solve this problem, the minister has decided to provide digital resumes to the youth with the help of artificial intelligence, it said.

Lakhs of youths in the state will be able to get high quality and perfect resumes in just a few minutes by just sending Hi to 8655826684 on WhatsApp and answering some simple questions, it added. Within this initiative, the state government intends to conduct 280 job fairs, with future plans to organize similar events. The objective is to provide the youth of the state with opportunities to leverage the recruitment process. However, many encounter challenges due to the absence of a well-crafted resume.

To solve this problem, minister Lodha has decided to make available good quality resumes to the youth of Maharashtra through artificial intelligence, it said. The resume created digitally will be useful for providing suitable employment to the youth of Maharashtra. Under this initiative, more than one lakh youth will be able to get this service, the statement said.