Maha govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Maharashtra government transferred 18 Indian Administrative Service officers. Senior IAS officer Sonia Sethi has been posted as principal secretary of the relief and rehabilitation, and revenue and forest departments.

Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. Manoj Ranade, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration, Mumbai, as per the state government's order.

On June 3, In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government ordered the transfer of 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Sujata Saunik, the wife of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik. A 1987 batch IAS officer, Sujata Saunik, who was an additional chief secretary (ACS) in the general administration department (GAD), has been posted as ACS of the home department. As per a government release, S V R Srinivas, a 1991 batch IAS officer, who was heading the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has now been posted as the officer on special duty (OSD) for the Mumbai's Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

