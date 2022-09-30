Maha govt transfers 44 IAS officers for administrative reasons

The cabinet transfferd transferred 44 IAS officials in the state for administrative reasons. After many years such mass trnsfers were done at a time. Public health additional chief secretary (ACS) Pradeep Vyas has been appointed as ACS tribal development, while MahaGenco CMD Sanjay Khandare will be the new health secretary.

Milind Borikar, who served in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as CM, has been posted as Chief Officer of the all-important Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board. Another officer, Vivek Bhimanwar, who served in the CMO, has been posted as the transport secretary.

According to the India Today report, Kaustubh Diwegaonkar, Collector of Osmanabad, has also been transferred as project director, Balasaheb Thakre Agri-Business and Rural Development Project, Pune. Rajesh Narvekar, who was the collector in CM Shinde's hometown, Thane, since 2018, has been transferred as municipal commissioner to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. IAS Tukaram Munde has been transferred to the Family Welfare Department.