Maha govt transfers motor vehicle inspectors using online system

In a pioneering step, the Maharashtra government implemented an online system for the transfer of Transport Department officials, which includes motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs). This move aims to mitigate malpractices associated with such transfers, as per officials.

As many as 480 motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors of the department were transferred using the online system, they said. At Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the transport portfolio, prepared a computerized lists of 166 MVIs and 314 AMVIs who were due for transfers and just pressed a key on the online system to complete the process and give them new postings.

For the first time in the transport department’s history, the Maharashtra government has adopted an online system for transfers of MVIs and AMVIs to bring transparency in the process and curb corruption, the officials said. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Shinde has decided to begin this year by implementing online transfers for MVIs and AMVIs.

He has directed authorities to carry out RTO (Regional Transport Office) transfers with complete transparency and without any human interventions using the online system, said the release. Only because of the chief minister that online transfers of RTO officials have taken place. He was firm on putting in place such a mechanism since beginning, a transport department officer said.