Maha govt trying to give quota at the cost of OBC reservation, says Haribhau Rathod

Former MP Haribhau Rathod has expressed that the Maharashtra government's efforts to offer job and education reservations to the Maratha community at the cost of the quota for Other Backward Classes but the move won’t be tolerated by the OBCs

Following protests spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, the Eknath Shinde government is working towards giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas, said Rathod, an OBC leader, at a news conference here. One of the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the OBC category.

This means there will be gross injustice to the OBCs, he said, adding that they will not tolerate if the government starts providing Kumbi certificates to crores of Marathas. OBCs will take to the streets, he said. The former Lok Sabha member said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed that the reservation to the OBCs would not be disturbed.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says that while giving quota to Marathas, there will be no injustice to other communities. But in the assurance given to Jarange Patil and as per the GR on Kunbi-Marathas, crores of Marathas will be given Kunbi certificates, he claimed.