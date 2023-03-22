Maha GST announces dismissal of three officials from service through newspaper advertisement

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax department (GST) in a rare move issued a newspaper advertisement announcing the dismissal of three GST inspectors from service for their involvement in a fake raid on a trader, an official has said.

He said the motive behind making the action public was to protect the image of the GST department. It was for the first time in the history of the GST administration in the state that an advertisement was issued to announce the dismissal of errant officials, he said.

The three inspectors were involved in a fake raid and decamped with Rs 11 lakh from a leading trader, and action was taken against them after their role was confirmed, the official said.

The ongoing inquiry which the state police department is conducting against the three inspectors will continue. On our side, we initiated a departmental probe and issued a show-cause notice to the inspectors.