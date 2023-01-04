Maha health dept officials says no Covid surge, may be shifting towards endemic stage



Maharshtra state health department officials said this may point towards the pandemic turning into an endemic stage and the infection becoming a seasonal thing as Maharashtra not witnessing any surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that on an average, Maharashtra has been recording 20 to 30 cases daily. This indicates a shift towards endemic, when the mass infection rate drops. We believe that just like other seasonal infections, Covid-19 will become one of them. Depending upon the seasonal variation, we may witness rise and drop in cases like in the case of swine flu, he added.

According to a report of Indian Express, In December last week, when China witnessed a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, there was speculation that India will also see a rise in infections. Maharashtra, which in the past had been the epicentre of the pandemic with the highest caseload, was put on high alert. But the data of the last 15 days, between December 19, 2022 to January 3, shows the state has reported only 1,574 cases and 13 deaths.

