Maha IT Recruitment 2022: Recruitment in Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation; see details

Those looking for employment have a golden opportunity in government jobs. For candidates who have studied up to BTech, MTech in Engineering, various posts will be recruited at Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited. The notification has been published on the official website of Maha IT. The exact details of the post for which the recruitment process is being conducted, the required educational qualification, age limit, experience, last date of application are given.

The posts of Chief Executive Officer COO and Chief Technology Officer CTO will be filled under Maha IT Corporation. Applications are invited from candidates. Candidates in the reserved category for this post will be given concessions in terms of recruitment and age limit as per government rules. Details of this are given in the notification.

Candidates applying for the post of Chief Operating Officer should have studied up to BTech / MTech in Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized university or educational institution. In addition, the candidate should have at least 15 years of experience in the post of Chief Operating Officer.

Candidates applying for the post of Chief Technology Officer must have a BTech / MTech in Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized university or educational institution. In addition, the candidate should have at least 15 years of experience in the post of Chief Technology Officer.

Candidates are required to attach resume, 10th, 12th and academic certificate, school leaving certificate, caste certificate (for backward class candidates), identity card and passport size photo while applying for the post.

Candidates should submit their application to the Managing Director, Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (Government of Maharashtra Enterprise), 3rd Floor, APJ House, K.C. Near the College, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020.

May 25 is the last date to apply. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying. Candidates are advised to note that if there is any error in the application or if it is received after the given time, the application will be rejected.