Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway to Operate 34 Additional Services from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – Check Details

Central Railway has announced 34 special trains to manage increased passenger demand during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The festival will be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

We are pleased to announce 34 Special Trips between CSMT and Mau (Train No. 01033/01034).

The trains will operate on routes connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, Pune, Mau, and Nagpur-Danapur.

Schedule and Details

CSMT – Mau Specials (14 trips)

Train 01033 : Departs CSMT at 11:30 a.m. on January 9, 17, 22, 25, February 5, 22, and 26. Arrives in Mau at 10:00 p.m. the following day.

: Departs CSMT at 11:30 a.m. on January 9, 17, 22, 25, February 5, 22, and 26. Arrives in Mau at 10:00 p.m. the following day. Train 01034: Leaves Mau at 11:50 p.m. on January 10, 18, 23, 26, February 6, 23, and 27. Reaches CSMT at 2:30 p.m. the next day.

Stops: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Katni, Prayagraj Chheoki, and others.

Coach Composition: Includes AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper, and general class coaches.

Pune – Mau Specials (12 trips)

Train 01455 : Departs Pune at 10:10 a.m. on January 8, 16, 24, February 6, 8, and 21. Arrives in Mau at 10:00 p.m. the next day.

: Departs Pune at 10:10 a.m. on January 8, 16, 24, February 6, 8, and 21. Arrives in Mau at 10:00 p.m. the next day. Train 01456: Leaves Mau at 11:50 p.m. on January 9, 17, 25, February 7, 9, and 22. Reaches Pune at 4:45 p.m. the following day.

Stops: Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, and others.

Coach Composition: Features AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper, general second class, and generator vans.

Nagpur – Danapur Specials (8 trips)

Train 01217 : Leaves Nagpur at 10:10 a.m. on January 26, February 5, 9, and 23. Arrives in Danapur at 11:00 a.m. the next day.

: Leaves Nagpur at 10:10 a.m. on January 26, February 5, 9, and 23. Arrives in Danapur at 11:00 a.m. the next day. Train 01218: Departs Danapur at 4:00 p.m. on January 27, February 6, 10, and 24. Reaches Nagpur at 7:30 p.m. the next day.

Stops: Narkher, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, and others.

Coach Composition: Includes AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper, and general class coaches.

Reservation and Booking

Reservations for special trains 01033, 01455, and 01217 will open on December 20, 2024. Tickets can be booked through PRS centers and the IRCTC website. Unreserved general class tickets will be available via the UTS app.

For detailed information on train timings and halts, passengers are advised to visit the Indian Railways inquiry website or download the NTES app.