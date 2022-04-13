Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde faints, now stable

Mumbai, April 13 Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was rushed to a private hospital after he fainted and fell unconscious for some time, late on Tuesday night, top officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he met Munde, admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital and also discussed his health status with the team of doctors treating him.

"Yesterday, after the NCP meeting, Munde suddenly felt giddy, fainted and was unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in that state and was subjected to several tests," Pawar said.

He however, dismissed certain reports suggesting that the 46-year-old Munde had suffered a mild cardiac arrest, and said he will now undergo all possible medical tests, including MRI scan.

"He did not suffer any heart problems as speculated in the media... Doctors have advised him against stress, hospitalisation for at least 2-3 days, and then rest. I appeal to all partymen and supporters not to rush to the hospital from far-off places to avoid inconveniencing him," urged Pawar.

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that he enquired after his Cabinet colleague's health and he is now stable and advised to take it easy.

