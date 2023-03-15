Maha minister Gulabrao Patil admits irregularities in incentive disbursement under Swachh Bharat Mission

Maharashtra Minister for Sanitation Gulabrao Patil admitted in the Legislative Council that there were irregularities in the disbursement of incentive for household latrine construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

He was responding to a question by the Nationalist Congress Party’s Satish Chavan. The Union government pays an incentive of Rs 12,000 under the Swachh Bharat Mission for the construction of household latrines.

Chavan alleged that 1,346 persons from Gangapur tehsil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district had applied for this incentive.

Government records showed that the money was disbursed to 900 beneficiaries, but it did not reflect in their bank accounts. I submitted a question to the government (for the ongoing session) on January 31. The officials then woke up and deposited the money into the accounts of beneficiaries, he told the House.