Maha Minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 4

The court has extended the judicial custody of Nawab Malik, the state's minority minister, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case till April 4. Therefore, Nawab Malik's stay in Arthur Road Jail will be extended. At the request of Nawab Malik, he has been allowed to use certain items.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23. Nawab Malik has been granted permission by the Mumbai Sessions Court to provide him with a bed and quilt in the jail. Nawab Malik was admitted to the hospital a few days after his arrest due to health problems. At that time, there was talk that he was suffering from back pain and other ailments. After that, Malik had now asked the court for a bed and a chair.

Malik was arrested on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 21 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.



