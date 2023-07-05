Maha motor vehicle dept requests ARAI to review design and safety measures of sleeper coach buses

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has been asked by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department to conduct an extensive study of the design and safety features used in sleeper coach buses.

The move came after the last week’s horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers. We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses, said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses.

On July 1st, Bus catches fire on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway killing 25 people, including three children, and eight others injured. The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.