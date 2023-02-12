Maha Opposition 'welcomes' Governor Koshyari's departure

Mumbai, Feb 12 The opposition in Maharashtra erupted into joyous celebrations as the President accepted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation and named Ramesh Bais as the new Governor on Sunday.

Top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena-UBT and others termed it as a "welcome" and "long overdue" development.

Governor for 42 months since September 2019, Koshyari, 80, goes into retirement as per his own request made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January which has been acceded to.

From its 31-month long tenure, the MVA harbours a host of unpleasant memories of their political tussle with the Governor, and even his controversial remarks against top state icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitri Phule, the slight of the Marathis vis-a-vis Gujaratis-Marwaris, and many other happenings.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said: "Maharashtra has become free. He should have been removed much earliera The decision has come now. Such a Governor was never seen in Maharashtra's history."

"It's a big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of the Governor has finally been accepted. He who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitri Phule, our Constitution, Assembly and democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as Governor," declared Sena-UBT's Aditya Thackeray.

"Finally, he has to go... he has been given an exit though he insulted the state repeatedly. The people of Maharashtra know how to take their revenge," said state Congress President Nana Patole.

Some like NCP state President Jayant Patil also expressed cautious hopes that the new Governor should not be a puppet of the Bharatiya Janata Party like Koshyari.

Other senior leaders of all the three parties like Naseem Khan, Atul Londhe, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Dr. Manisha Kayande, and many more expressed their sentiments at the Governor's impending departure after his turbulent tenure, some saying "finally the state has been spared".

On the other hand, BJP leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ministers Chandrakant Patil, Nitesh Rane, ex-MP Kirit Somaiya and more bid a farewell to the Governor and recalled his dedicated services to the state.

Last month, Koshyari had expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities.

"I was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Koshyari said.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor