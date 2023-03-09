Maha plans big benefits to girl child; focus on health, financial security of women

Mumbai, March 9 Maharashtra will implement a string of measures for the health, financial security of the girl child and women, and others, said Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabling the state Budget 2023-2024, here on Thursday.

In the 'Lek Ladki' scheme, a girl born to a family holding yellow or orange ration cards will get grants at birth, in school Std. I, VI and XI, and Rs 75,000 on attaining the age of 18.

Women will be given 50 per cent discount on ST bus tickets, the state will build 50 hostels for working women, and set up 50 centres under the Shakti Sadan Scheme to offer legal, health, counselling and shelter for victimised women.

ASHA Group volunteers and promoters honorarium will be raised by Rs 1,500 each, for Anganwadi workers it will be raised to Rs 10,000, for Mini-Anganwadi workers to Rs 7,200 and for Anganwadi helpers to Rs 5,500, besides filling up 20,000 vacant posts in the entire scheme.

The government will open 700 clinics in the state under the Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana offering free medical tests, therapy and treatment.

Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the health cover amount is to be hiked from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum, while the rate for kidney transplant surgery will be increased from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, said Fadnavis.

For those entitled to the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivruttivetan Scheme, the financial assistance will be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and the assistance will be paid in the first week of each month.

