Maha Speaker, BJP's Rahul Narwekar is India's youngest in the august seat

Mumbai, July 3 Mumbai lawyer and first-time legislator, Rahul Narwekar, 45, has been elected as the youngest Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and also becomes the youngest ever in India to hold this august Constitutional post, here on Sunday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Colaba, Narwekar was elected to the high office at a Special Assembly Session, trouncing his sole Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed Shiv Sena nominee Rajan Salvi.

Interestingly, Narwekar is married to Sarojini, the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party's Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is the Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, pointing out at the happy familial coincidence, said that now the 'relation between the Upper House and Lower House is akin to a father-in-law and son-in-law', amid cheers, as the new Speaker smiled.

However, Narwekar had served as a Governor Nominated MLC

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor