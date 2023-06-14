Maha to generate 5,220-MW renewable power, create 6,760 new jobs

Mumbai, June 14 In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs to set up projects to generate 5,220-MW of renewable energy at a cost of Rs 41,000-crore and a job creation potential for 6,760, an official said here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that more emphasis is being laid on setting up solar, wind and other renewable energy projects in the state.

In this direction, the Mahagenco, Mahatransco and Mahavitaran have signed agreements with various agencies to set up projects for the 5,220-MW power generation.

For this purpose, the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (Mahagenco) has tied up with the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (Mahaurja), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.

The MoUs were signed on Wednesday in the presence of Fadnavis and Principal Secretary Energy Abha Shukla, CMD of Mahagenco P. Anbalagan, CMD of Mahatransco Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, CMD of Mahavitaran Lokesh Chandra, CMD of SJVNL Geeta Kapur, MPAU Vice-Chancellor Prashant Patil and MEDA Director-General Kadambari Balakawade and other top officials.

Fadnavis said that the Centre and state governments are promoting renewable energy projects in a big way and by 2030, it will comprise nearly 50 per cent of the total installed power capacity.

The MPAU will develop a 100-MW solar power project in 400 acres at Rahuri, and other places in Ahmednagar at a cost of Rs 472.19 crore.

Mahaurga will set up a 25.6-MW solar and wind power plant costing Rs 518 crore at the MEDA campus in Pune.

