Maha youth Congress protests in Nagpur against backdrop of Tata Airbus aircraft project

The Maharashtra Youth Congress workers protested in front of the chief minister's official residence in Nagpur against the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for their Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft project.

According to a report of PTI, the workers led by Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut were taken away from the spot and detained for some time, police officials said.