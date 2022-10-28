Maha youth Congress protests in Nagpur against backdrop of Tata Airbus aircraft project
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 08:17 PM 2022-10-28T20:17:33+5:30 2022-10-28T20:18:15+5:30
The Maharashtra Youth Congress workers protested in front of the chief minister's official residence in Nagpur against the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for their Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft project.
According to a report of PTI, the workers led by Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut were taken away from the spot and detained for some time, police officials said.