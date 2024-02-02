Mahalakshmi Racecourse Land to Be Utilized for Gardens, Confirms Commissioner

Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, clarified that the Mahalakshmi Racecourse will be exclusively designated for gardens, addressing concerns dating back to 2013. Chahal informed that discussions with Aditya Thackeray included 12 to 13 meetings, addressing Thackeray's allegations about potential misuse of the racecourse site. Chahal stated that out of the 1 lakh acres in this part of Mumbai, excluding Sanjay Gandhi Park and Public Garden Park, 140 acres are available. He specified that 91 acres will be reserved for the racecourse, and the remaining land will be transformed into a park, drawing inspiration from London Central Park.

Responding to Aditya Thackeray's claims of the site being handed over to a builder, Chahal dismissed the idea, emphasizing that the Mahalakshmi area would solely be utilized for gardens. Plans include connecting the Coastal Road and Mahalakshmi Garden through a subway and constructing Mumbai Central Park, spanning 300 acres.

Chahal urged public support for the project and assured that the process would involve an MoU between the government, municipality, and racecourse members. He emphasized that the decision would be subject to cabinet approval, dispelling concerns about potential involvement of builders in construction on the site. Aditya Thackeray's prior allegations were refuted by Chahal, who underscored the commitment to preserving the open space of the Mahalakshmi Racecourse.