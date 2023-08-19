Maharashtra: 3 gram panchayat functionaries booked for bribery in Gondia

In Gondia, Maharashtra, three gram panchayat officials were arrested for reportedly asking a contractor for a bribe in exchange for paying his invoices under the rural employment guarantee programme.

The three, attached to Vadegaon gram panchayat, had sought 10 per cent of the bill amount of Rs 15.55 lakh and an ACB probe revealed the allegation was true, the official said.

However, the three sensed something amiss and refused to accept the bribe amount during a trap laid on Friday, the official added. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Duggipaar police station and further probe is underway, the official said.