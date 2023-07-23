Maharashtra: 3 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Yavatmal, Minister Announces Compensation

Three persons have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said on Sunday and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Patil, who visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation, also directed the district administration to immediately distribute food grains and provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 to more than 1,600 flood-affected families in the district.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said heavy rains have lashed Yavatmal in the last few days, and more than 77 circles (in the district) received more than 100 mm downpour. Two persons were swept away in flooding in Akola Ba and Savar villages on Saturday, the district administration said, adding one of the bodies was yet to be recovered. Besides, a woman died after her house collapsed in Waghadi village, it said. Yavatmal Collector Amol Yedge said three persons died in the district and 1,426 houses were damaged due to rains and flooding. Around 280 people were safely rescued from the flood waters, while 6,275 people were shifted to a temporary accommodation and provided food, the collector said.