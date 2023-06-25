Maharashtra: 5 injured as part of balcony of ground-plus two-storey structure collapses in Vile Parle

A portion of a balcony of a ground-plus-two-storey building collapsed on Sunday at 2.27pm. Two of the five injured people had already been shifted to Cooper Hospital prior to the arrival of the fire brigade. The fire department shifted three additional injured patients to the hospital.

Earlier, in the day three people were trapped after a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai amid continuous rainfall on Sunday.The incident occurred in Ghatkopar, a posh area situated in the eastern suburbs.A fire brigade and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot.This is the second building collapse in Mumbai in the past week. On June 18, a four-storey building collapsed in Borivali West, killing one person and injuring several others.