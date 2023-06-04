Maharashtra: 5 injured as safety harness of ride snaps at amusement park in Navi Mumbai

At least five people were injured, one of them had a fracture, after they fell off an umbrella-shaped joyride at a newly opened amusement park at Nerul in Navi Mumbai late Saturday evening. A safety harness worn by the people on the joyride snapped around 10 pm. Four of the injured persons were taken to Apollo Hospital, the police said, adding that a few others escaped with minor injuries.

The amusement facility, Wonders Park, had been recently inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of local politicians. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had spent over Rs 28 crore to refurbish the park and it was thrown open to the public on May 30, after three years of having undergone renovation.Many residents had criticised the “unmindful” spending of taxpayers’ money to renovate a park which, they said, could have been channelised for other development projects. Activist Rajeev Mishra alleged that safety measures were lacking at the park. “Bigger disasters are waiting to happen,” he said. The park had seen a delay in its reopening although renovation was done months back.