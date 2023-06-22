Maharashtra: 50-year-old man held for stealing Rs 1.5 lakh

A 50-year-old man was detained by the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra after he is accused of stealing Rs 1.5 lakh in cash last week, an official said. The man is charged in more than 20 theft cases.

Samuel Heral Pereira broke the storage space of a motorcycle and took out the cash at Virar on June 17, said inspector Pramod Badakh of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police. Working on technical and intelligence inputs, the police tracked down Pereira to Thane city and took him into custody on Tuesday.

The police recovered the entire stolen cash of Rs 1.5 lakh and a car used to commit the crime, the official said, adding that Pereira is named in more than 20 theft cases registered in police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Thane city.