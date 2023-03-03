Maharashtra: 65-year old killed in luggage coach of Mumbai local train

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old retired Mumbai Port Trust employee who got into the luggage compartment of a local train to avoid crowds was killed over an alleged dispute with a fellow commuter between Kalyan and Titwala Thursday afternoon. According to a TOI report, ther commuters nabbed the suspect and handed him to Kalyan GRP. The deceased has been identified as Baban Hande, resident of Ambivli area near Kalyan.

Kalyan GRP said while prima facie they suspect a dispute led to the killing, they are still to come to any conclusion as the GRP is making enquiries with more commuters. Kalyan GRP said during the skirmish that followed the dispute, the suspect allegedly pushed Hande who fell against some hard object on the train and died of injuries. The GRP sent his body to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan and while checking his pocket, they found a ration car of the deceased's son. GRP sources said they traced some of the eyewitnesses through CCTV cameras installed at the Kalyan railway station and that the process of recording their statements was currently on. Hande is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He retired from Mumbai Port Trust four years ago.