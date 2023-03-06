Maharashtra AAP vice-president Haribhau Rathod joins BRS party with other senior leaders

March 6, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Maharashtra state vice president and former MP Haribhau Rathod resigned from his post and primary membership of 'AAP' and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Saturday in the presence of the national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In addition to Rathore, several senior leaders including Ex- Vice President of ZP Chandrapur Sandeep Karape, Nagar sevak Gondpipri & Taluka president of BJP Baban Nikode, Shivsena Taluka Coordinator Firoz Khan and BJP Leader Shailesh Singh Baise, joined the BRS.

