Maharashtra Accident: Four Family Members Killed in Car Crash in Yavatmal, Young Girl Seriously Injured

Yavatmal, Maharashtra (October 31, 2025): Four members of a family were killed in a road accident near Lalguda village on the Wani–Chargao Road on Friday morning after a car driven by a young woman went out of control and hit a truck. The crash took place around 11 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Riyazuddin Rafiquddin Shaikh (53), Mayra Shaikh (17), Zoya Shaikh (13) and Aniba Shaikh, 11. A five-year-old girl, Inaya Shakiruddin Shaikh, was seriously injured and has been taken to Chandrapur for treatment.

Police said Riyazuddin, who owned a garage, was teaching his elder daughter Mayra how to drive when the accident happened. While taking a turn, she lost control of the car, which crossed the road divider and moved into the opposite lane before colliding with an oncoming truck.

The impact killed four members of the family on the spot. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.