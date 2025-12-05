Maharashtra Accident: Two Killed, 10 Injured in MSRTC Bus–Truck Collision in Yavatmal (VIDEO)

Yavatmal Bus Accident: Two passengers died and ten others were injured after a speeding truck and a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided head-on on Thursday night. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m. at Jalka Phata on the Wani–Yavatmal state highway. The dead were identified as Navnath Shivaji Kache, 30, of Ankulega in Latur district, and Bhimrao Marskolhe, 50, of Mangi in Kelapur taluka.

VIDEO | Yavatmal, Maharashtra: A collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a goods truck on the Chandrapur–Yavatmal Road resulted in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to several others. More details awaited.



The seriously injured were Shubham Dhombare, Rohit Yokanakar, Sachin Zhilpe, Amol Tekse, Santosh Khilke, Prasad Chincholkar, Vimal Marskolhe, Durga Thakre, Narendra Madavi and Bhimrao Madavi. They were taken to the government hospital in Yavatmal for treatment. Two others with minor injuries were admitted to a hospital in Pandharkawda.

The bus, MH 40 Y 5782, was on its way from Wani to Yavatmal. The truck, MH 28 BB 5827, was heading toward Wani. Both vehicles crashed with strong force. One side of the bus was torn open. The driver fainted after the impact and the bus rolled for nearly 200 meters before slipping off the road and stopping.