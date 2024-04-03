Maharashtra: AHTU Conducts Raid at Panvel Bar, 10 Waitress Held for Obscenity

Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police raided Maya Bar and Restaurant in Panvel at 11 pm on April 1 and arrested 10 waitresses for indulging in obscenity. The bar owners and manager were also arrested. Police said that the bar violated the prohibitory orders and opened after permissible time.

Acting on a tip-off, a team AHTU conducted a raid around 11 am at Maya Bar and Restaurant located in Old Panvel area of Panvel and found that waitresses were dancing on loud music while indulging in obscenity. “We received information that the bar was reopened again after closing at 9 am and waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from AHTU. He added that they carried out the raid around 11 pm and found that waitresses were dancing to loud Hindi music and making obscene postures.

“At the time of the raid, there were 5 waiters and 10 waitresses present,” said the official. He added that the owner and two managers were also arrested. They were identified as Sundar Hengde, 65, owner, Anju Jaliya, 38, manager and Bablu Singh, 48, manager. They have been arrested under sections 294 for the obscene acts in public and 34 for the common intention of IPC and sections 131 and 33 W of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.