Maharashtra Assembly: Dada Bhuse Criticises Finance Department's Strictures on Science Scheme

Treasury bench members in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday raised pointed questions about how the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari scheme was being implemented, leading to a firm reaction from School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. He expressed clear dissatisfaction with what he described as the restrictive ‘strictures’ laid down by the Finance and Planning Department. During the session, he emphasised that these limitations were affecting the government's intent behind the initiative, which aims to enhance students’ interest in scientific activities. His remarks highlighted an internal disagreement within departments regarding the direction and execution of the scheme.

During Question Hour, legislators from the treasury benches pressed for details about various aspects of the programme, which Bhuse explained was created to cultivate scientific temperament among schoolchildren and make science exhibitions more meaningful. He pointed out that the Finance and Planning Department had objected to the proposal to raise the prize amount from Rs 5,000 to Rs 51,000. “The department issued such strictures that we had no words to describe. They even stated that if the prize money is increased to Rs51,000, parents would get their children's projects made from outside instead of allowing students to work on them,” Bhuse told the House, adding that senior officials believed such a move might dilute the core purpose of promoting genuine student participation.

When BJP MLA Devayani Farande raised a follow-up query, Bhuse appeared visibly annoyed and clarified his stand on the issue. He asserted that the matter was being framed incorrectly, stressing that his department should not be blamed for delays or obstacles. “The issue is raised in such a way that it appears the funds are held back by my department. It is not the fact, and one should not say this.” The scheme, which had earlier received in-principle approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in June 2025, includes provisions for offering educational exposure trips to students who excel in science project competitions across different levels.

Officials explained that one of the major features of the scheme is an annual allocation of roughly Rs 3 crore to facilitate educational visits for state-level finalists to NASA, enabling top-performing students to gain international exposure. Additionally, study tours for tehsil-level and district-level winners will be financed using funds from the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). This multi-tiered funding structure aims to ensure every level of science competition receives adequate support, thereby motivating students from various regions to participate and aspire to reach higher stages of scientific learning.

An official from the education department said the long-term goal behind the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari scheme is to strengthen students’ connection with scientific exploration and research. The objective is to build sustained enthusiasm so that young learners continue experimenting, questioning, and innovating beyond just one competition. “The intention is to ensure students don’t stop at one project but continue exploring the world of science,” the official said. With this approach, the government hopes to create a more vibrant scientific culture in schools, helping students develop deeper curiosity and critical thinking skills that can influence their future academic and career paths.