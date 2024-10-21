Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Confident of Mahayuti Victory, Promises Development for 14 Crore Citizens

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Sunday that the Mahayuti alliance is poised to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections on November 20, pledging to prioritize development for the state's 14 crore residents. Bawankule, who is among the candidates listed by the BJP for the first phase of the elections, will be contesting from the Kamptee constituency in the district.

"I will win from Kamptee due to my connect with voters. More than 10,000 party workers will ensure my victory. All Mahayuti candidates will win with huge margins. We want to form a government to bring about development for Maharashtra's 14 crore citizens," he told reporters here.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on November 23.

