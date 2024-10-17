Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Shaina NC in Talks to Contest Against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 dates have been announced, with elections to be held in a single phase on November 20. Seat-sharing between the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi is in its final stages, and the candidates from both sides will be announced soon. The Worli seat has become a matter of prestige for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, particularly for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. There is ongoing deliberation over who the Mahayuti will field against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli, with Shaina NC's name now emerging as a potential candidate.

There is still confusion within the Mahayuti regarding the Worli constituency. A decision hasn't been made on whether to field a candidate from this constituency or not. The alliance is yet to decide whether to support the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) candidate Sandeep Deshpande or to announce a separate Mahayuti candidate. If they choose to field a candidate, the seat may go to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leader Shaina NC's name is being discussed for this constituency.

Why Shaina NC from Worli? Shaina NC, a BJP leader and fashion designer by profession, is being considered as a candidate from the high-profile Worli constituency for the Mahayuti. The current MLA from Worli and leader of the Thackeray faction, Aaditya Thackeray, could face Shaina NC in this high-profile contest. Shaina NC’s father, Nana Chudasama, was a former Sheriff of Mumbai. The Worli constituency is regarded as a high-profile area.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Yuva Sena's Varun Sardesai will contest against Zeeshan Siddique From Bandra East, says Anil Parab

Candidate Deliberations the Worli Assembly constituency includes areas like BDD Chawls, Delisle Road's BIT Chawls, Jijamata Nagar slums, Worli Koliwada, and the high-rise towers of Worli Sea Face, which are home to many affluent citizens. There is significant attention on the Worli constituency in this Maharashtra Assembly election. Mahayuti leaders have reportedly considered all aspects while deciding to field Shaina NC against Aaditya Thackeray.

While talking to zee 24tas news channel, she expressed her readiness to take on any responsibility assigned by the Mahayuti leadership and stated that she is committed to working for the welfare of the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra.