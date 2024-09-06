Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shinde’s Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar NCP to Finalize Seat Distribution Soon

In the aftermath of the assembly elections, discussions have commenced between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi regarding seat allocation. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have held preliminary discussions concerning the seat-sharing arrangement within the grand coalition, and an official seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced soon. Candidates with strong chances of winning will be prioritized. The BJP is anticipated to take on the role of the leading party in this alliance.

Reports suggest that Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is likely to secure 75-80 seats, Ajit Pawar’s NCP around 60-65 seats, while the BJP may claim 130-135 seats, with smaller allies being allocated 3-5 seats. The seat-sharing scheme between Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Fadnavis appears to be nearly finalized. It is expected that existing MLAs may lose their constituencies, with some seats potentially being exchanged.

Historically, during the previous elections, the BJP contested 164 seats and the Shiv Sena 124 seats, winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively. The NCP contested 121 seats, securing 54. However, both the Shiv Sena and the NCP have fragmented. Under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, over 40 MLAs joined the Grand Alliance, while 40 MLAs under Ajit Pawar have also come to power. Consequently, changes in seat distribution within the Grand Alliance are anticipated for the 2024 assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar has commented on the seat allocation, stating, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and I are collaboratively reviewing each constituency. The allotment of seats will prioritize electability, allowing us to determine the seat distribution based on each party’s strength in the constituency.” He noted that the NCP won 54 seats in the last election, with 6-7 independents currently allied with them, which suggests they aim to secure over 60 seats.

In preparation for the upcoming assembly election, Shiv Sena has launched 'Mission 80,' focusing on 70 to 80 constituencies statewide. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has initiated a campaign to engage with beneficiaries, specifically targeting women through the Ladaki Bahin Kutumba Behat campaign. The goal is for every Shiv Sena worker to reach out to ten housewives, assuring them that Shinde’s beneficial schemes will continue. The party's aim is to connect with at least 500,000 beneficiaries daily, totaling 6 million in a month.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 9 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 7, and Ajit Pawar's NCP gained 1 seat. Consequently, all three parties are striving to maximize their seat count in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing departmental tours by senior BJP leaders, the Jansanman Yatra by the NCP, and family outreach initiatives by the Shiv Sena.