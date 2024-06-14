Maharashtra Assembly Elections Expected Around October 20': Chandrakant Patil as BJP Begins Strategy Meetings in Mumbai

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Friday indicated that legislative assembly elections in the state might be held around October 20, as the new Vidhan Sabha needs to be formed on or before November 3. Patil was discussing the Bharatiya Janata Party's extensive meetings in Mumbai, which are focused on analysing the Lok Sabha election results and preparing for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Following the Lok Sabha elections, we are analysing the results assembly-wise. Each Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly constituencies. We are engaging with 15-20 key leaders from these constituencies. Each constituency has about 350-400 booths. We are categorising these booths based on the Mahayuti's vote share: over 50%, 30-50%, and less than 30%. We are currently presenting this analysis via PowerPoint. We are evaluating the reasons for receiving less than 30% votes and what we did right in booths where we received higher votes," Patil said.

Patil also emphasised that the party will assign district presidents, vice presidents, and other leaders as Booth Pramukhs for at least 2-3 booths to ensure strong performance in the Vidhan Sabha elections."Based on our Lok Sabha analysis, we are shifting our focus to the assembly elections and identifying ways to enhance our performance. We have discussed necessary organisational changes. For example, Booth Pramukhs need to be changed in some areas, and leaders such as district presidents or vice presidents should also serve as Booth Pramukhs for at least 2-3 booths. This is a new requirement," Patil added.

Highlighting the urgency to prepare for the assembly elections, Patil estimated that the elections could be held around October 20."We are conducting this analysis and planning because the assembly election notification will be issued soon. According to my information, a new Vidhan Sabha must be formed by November 3, so elections could take place around October 20. The entire election process, including updating electoral rolls, begins 45 days before voting. This means the process will likely start around September 5. With June almost half over, we have only July and August to prepare," Patil said.