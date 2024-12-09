Maharashtra Assembly Session: Jayant Patil Reacts On Devendra Fadnavis Return as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, following a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly where newly elected MLAs took their oaths. On the first day, the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, boycotting the oath-taking ceremony. However, on the second day, the MVA MLAs took their oaths. The third day saw the election of the Assembly Speaker. In the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis, Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for the Speaker's position. As no candidate from the MVA contested, Narvekar was elected unopposed. Following his election, Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar, and other members of the House congratulated Narvekar.

Jayant Patil of the NCP, while congratulating Narvekar, recalled that Fadnavis had once said, "I will return," but did not, instead sitting on the opposition benches. Patil acknowledged the changes in Fadnavis over the last five years, noting that he had made efforts to engage with the opposition. Patil congratulated Fadnavis for accepting the role of Deputy Chief Minister as directed by his party, and for returning with renewed vigor.

Patil also emphasized that the opposition's role is to represent the people's voice in the legislature, regardless of its size. With the ruling party commanding 237 MLAs, Patil urged them to aim for unity and consider the House as representing 288 members, emphasizing that now, after the people’s verdict, the government must work efficiently and address key issues like inflation, unemployment, and crimes against women. Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (SP), and three other members took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday.Patil, who represents the Islampur assembly constituency in Sangli district, took oath on the third and last day of the special session of the assembly.