Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: "Govt healthcare on ventilator," says Ambadas Danve

In the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session, members of Opposition parties raised their voices against the state government and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, citing concerns over deaths in government hospitals. The protest comes amidst growing discontent regarding healthcare services across the state. The protest held on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, saw opposition members raising slogans against the government.

Danve, addressing the media outside the Vidhan Bhavan, said a whopping 436 deaths have taken place in six months in the state-run hospitals. “24 deaths have been reported from Nanded, 24 in Thane Kadwa, and 10 in Chhatrapaji Sambhajinagar,” he said.

Danve pointed out that government healthcare is on ventilator support, and people are forced to opt for costly treatment in private hospitals. “The government is not able to save lives, provide quality healthcare, and people don’t have money in their pockets. The government is promising Rs 5 lakh free treatment, but it is not able to provide Rs 5 medicine in its hospital. When medicines are not available, government doctors have no choice but to ask relatives to buy medicines from outside,” he said.

On Monday, Opposition leaders in Nagpur took to the steps of Vidhan Bhavan during assembly winter session. Their demonstration focused on opposing the central government's decision to ban onion exports. The leaders demanded an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions and financial aid for farmers affected by seasonal rain. Slogans against the government resonated during the protest.