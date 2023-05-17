Maharashtra ATS seeks permission for polygraph test on DRDO scientist in espionage case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed an application with the Pune sessions court. They are seeking permission to administer a polygraph test on Pradeep Kurulkar, a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Kurulkar has been arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) after being lured into a trap.

According to the reports, the ATS have indicated that Kurulkar and the PIO woman have deleted several chats containing crucial details, which the forensic science laboratory team is currently working to retrieve. “Certain data has been recovered, indicating the exchange of highly sensitive information, and there are certain facts that Kurulkar has not disclosed. Therefore, we are seeking the assistance of a scientific test to obtain further details,” shared an ATS officer.

As per the reports, the investigators are examining different aspects of the case, which includes the visits of multiple women to the DRDO guesthouse to meet Kurulkar. There are doubts that Kurulkar might have met the woman associated with the Pakistani intelligence operative in another country and shared additional important information. This could have happened in return for sexual favours or monetary benefits.

At present, investigators are examining Kurulkar's bank statements, but they haven't found any questionable transactions yet. An officer mentioned, “We are aware that the money trail might not be directly visible in his bank accounts.”

On Tuesday, Kurulkar was brought before the court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His lawyer, Rhishikesh R Ganu, stated that he doesn't know about the application filed by the ATS for the lie detector test. If the polygraph test doesn't produce clear results, the ATS may also consider conducting a narco analysis test on Kurulkar.