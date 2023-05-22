Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver held for allegedly attempting to rob BJP MLC Vasant Khandelwal in Akola

Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly attempting to rob a BJP MLC in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said. The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday when Vasant Khandelwal, a BJP MLC from Akola-Washim-Buldhana local self-government constituency, was heading home in his car, an official said.

Khandelwal, who owns a jewellery shop, was carrying cash with him, when the accused in an autorickshaw intercepted the car, he said. The man halted his autorickshaw in the middle of the road and refused to move, following which an argument ensued and he tried to grab Khandelwal's mobile phone, the official said.

Locals soon intervened, following which the accused dropped the mobile phone and fled the scene, but was subsequently arrested, he said. A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 393 (attempted robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.