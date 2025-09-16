Maharashtra Bike Taxi Fares Fixed: Rs 15 for 1.5 km, Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has provisionally approved licenses for the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido to operate bike taxi services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Alongside this approval, officials confirmed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometers. The conditional licences require these companies to apply for permanent permits within a month while complying with all rules outlined in the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025. The move aims to regulate fare structures and formalize the previously unregulated bike taxi segment in the state.

ANI Technologies (Ola), Uber India Systems (Uber), and Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido) are the three firms that received provisional approvals. Over the past two months, the STA received four applications for bike taxi operations in MMR, but only these three met the necessary criteria. Smart-Ride’s application was rejected for failing to satisfy the conditions specified under the new state regulations. The government introduced the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 through an official government resolution, setting clear operational and fare guidelines for companies entering this emerging sector.

Under the new regulations, the STA has fixed the fare for bike taxis at Rs 15 for 1.5 kilometers, with a per-kilometer charge of Rs 10.27 thereafter. The fare determination follows a formula created by the Khatua panel, which has previously been used for autorickshaws and taxis. State Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi chaired the meeting on August 18, where these rates were approved, which will now apply statewide. Officials have also indicated that bike taxi fares will be reviewed after one year to ensure they remain reasonable and competitive, reflecting operational costs and market dynamics.

Before the formalization, the government had banned private or non-transport category two-wheelers for app-based services in January 2023. Despite the restriction, some operators continued to run bike taxis illegally in Mumbai and other regions, often charging dynamic fares without regulation. The transport department filed FIRs against certain companies for unauthorized operations. Now, with STA approvals and fixed fare structures, the state aims to curb illegal operations, ensure passenger safety, and bring standardization to the pricing of bike taxis, making the service more reliable and affordable compared to traditional public transport options.

Bike taxi fares are significantly lower than those for black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. While passengers pay a minimum fare of Rs 31 for taxis and Rs 26 for autorickshaws, the newly approved bike taxi rates start at Rs 15 for 1.5 kilometers. This pricing could make bike taxis an attractive option for daily commuters seeking faster, cost-effective transport. Officials believe that structured fares will create a competitive alternative in urban mobility while protecting consumer interests and preventing overcharging, helping bike taxis emerge as a regulated, mainstream transport mode across Maharashtra.