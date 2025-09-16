Maharashtra Battles Torrential Rain: Three Dead, 120+ Evacuated in 24 Hours

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains over the past 24 hours, resulting in three fatalities and forcing the evacuation of over 120 residents, according to the State Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, as reported by PTI. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with other rescue teams, assisted in evacuations across the impacted districts. Marathwada bore the brunt of the downpour, with Beed recording the highest rainfall at 143.7 mm, followed by Nanded at 131.6 mm and Jalna at 121.4 mm in a single day. Several low-lying areas were inundated, causing significant disruption to daily life.

Rivers in the region swelled rapidly, particularly affecting Beed and Ahilyanagar, according to updates from the state government on Maharashtra rains. Rescue and relief operations were promptly initiated, ensuring the safe evacuation of more than 120 individuals. To support these efforts, the NDRF deployed 12 teams across the state, while state agencies, district administrations, fire brigades, police units, and local volunteers joined in the emergency response. Officials reported two deaths in Beed and one in Nagpur due to rain-related incidents. Authorities continue to monitor rivers, dams, and flood-prone villages, issuing warnings across Marathwada and Vidarbha as the monsoon remains active.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout Tuesday. A yellow alert was issued, cautioning residents about heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30–40 kmph, and potential lightning. Tidal forecasts indicate a high tide at 7:48 am (3.50 metres) and 7:27 pm (2.90 metres), with low tides at 2:06 pm (2.27 metres) and 2:00 am on September 17 (1.44 metres). Between 8 am on September 15 and 8 am on September 16, Mumbai recorded rainfall of 39.35 mm in the city, 35.17 mm in eastern suburbs, and 40.34 mm in western suburbs, IMD reports.