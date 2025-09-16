Is Paresh Rawal’s Iconic Character Baburao From Hera Pheri 3 Getting a Spin-Off? Here's What We Know

The cult-favourite character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, immortalised by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri series, continues to capture the audience's imagination even after two decades. With Hera Pheri 3 officially to begin shooting in February-March, discussions around a possible Baburao spinoff have once again surfaced. While fans hoped for a standalone story focusing on the eccentric landlord and his hilarious quirks, Rawal has now clarified that such a project might not work without Baburao’s companions. The excitement around his return in Hera Pheri 3 remains high, as this film reunites him with director Priyadarshan after their earlier fallout, further adding curiosity.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Paresh Rawal addressed the Baburao spinoff rumours, admitting that the idea had intrigued him earlier, but practicality makes it difficult. “We (Priyadarshan and I) haven’t discussed a spin-off on Baburao. A film is a collaborative effort. Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai. I don’t think Baburao can exist on his own. You’ll need Shyam and Raju too,” he said. Rawal stressed that Baburao’s comic brilliance shines only when placed alongside Raju and Shyam, hinting that the trio’s chemistry is the true backbone of the franchise rather than any single character.

Rawal also spoke about mending fences with director Priyadarshan, calling it a new beginning for their partnership, which has now spanned 15 films. “A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent,” Rawal told News18 Showsha. This reconciliation has made Hera Pheri 3 all the more special for fans awaiting Baburao’s comic antics on screen.

Paresh Rawal had previously announced his withdrawal from the third installment of the film and returned his signing amount along with interest, reportedly causing a financial setback for the production. This led Akshay Kumar to initiate legal action against him. However, the situation has now been resolved, as Rawal has decided to rejoin Hera Pheri 3.

The film will feature an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shakti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, and Chunky Pandey, among others.